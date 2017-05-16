Pune: Joint museum exhibition from May 18

On the occasion of International Museum Day (IMD), 12 prominent museums in Pune are coming together to organise a three-day exhibition. Museums in Pune at One Place, will be held in Symbiosis Society’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum and Memorial, S B Road, from May 18 to 20.

An exhibition of this kind is being held for the first time in the city. The aim of the exhibition is to raise awareness on the importance of museums. Rohan Patil, founder of Blades of Glory Cricket Museum says, “People these days think museums are boring. We want to change that through this exhibition.” Dr. Aparna, a professor and dean at Symbiosis adds, “There are also a lot of localites who are unaware of the museums that are in this city. We want to spread awareness to everyone.” A pictorial booklet and common brochure for all the museums will be released on the occasion.

The exhibition will be held on the grounds of the museum, with twelve stalls – each representing one museum. Each museum will bring forth artefacts, pictures, posters, DVDs, presentations that best represent their theme. “We hope to introduce people to all the unique museums and encourage them to visit them,” S.S. Mujumdar, from the host museum, says. In accordance to the International Council of Museums’ (ICOM) theme for this year’s IMD, the exhibition is based on ‘Museums and contested histories: Saying the unspeakable in museums’.

Sudhanva Ranade, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, says, “We are all complementing each other, not competing. To overcome the limitations to museums, we need to help each other and grow together.” Other museums that are a part of the exhibition are Symbiosis Society’s Afro Asian Cultural Museum, Mahatma Phule Museum, Darshan Museum, Arya Nagarjuna Museum, Joshi’s Museum of Miniature Railways, Deccan College Archaeology Museum, Deccan College Maratha History Museum, Tribal Museum, and Subedar Dharmaji Khambe Memorial Military Article Museum.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Dr. Tejas Garge, Director, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra State on May 18 at 5 pm. The exhibition will be open for the public on May 19 and 20 between 11 am to 7 pm.

