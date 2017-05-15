Pune: Jagtap, Landge on the back foot after CM ‘snub’

Party leaders smear black paint on photos of MP Amar Sable and BJP leader Sachin Patwardhan. Express Party leaders smear black paint on photos of MP Amar Sable and BJP leader Sachin Patwardhan. Express

JUST two months after it assumed power in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the BJP is already finding it tough to grapple with the internal dissension. The ‘discord’ became quite apparent in the protest by ‘disgruntled’ party workers and leaders on Saturday. Now, the two key architects of the party’s victory in the civic polls — MLA Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge — too seemed rather upset after they were apparently snubbed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the nominations of co-opted corporators. On Saturday, fissures within the BJP came out, as party leaders smear black paint on the photos of MP Amar Sable and another BJP leader Sachin Patwardhan, in the party’s office in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Their effigies were also burnt.

BJP leaders Raju Durge, Rajesh Pillay and Sujata Palande, were among those protesting against the nominations of co-opted corporators, such as Babu Nair and Mauli Thorat. The leaders have alleged that both the nominated corporators had worked against party candidates during the recent civic elections and therefore their nomination was unjustified. They further said that Sable and Patwardhan had played a key role in getting Nair and Thorat nominated.

“Loyalists, who have spent years in the party, were ignored, while those entered the party just months ago were nominated. Besides, those who have worked against the interest of the party were shown high regard. Is this justice? Is this how the party wants to treat its leaders who have been with it through thick and thin?” asked Durge. Meanwhile, Sable said the decision was taken by the CM and party president Raosaheb Danve. Without criticising the ‘disgruntled’ leaders, Sable added that he hopes the leaders would soon realise their folly and regret their actions.

The protesting leaders said Sable and Patwardhan had recommended Nair and Thorat and had managed to get them through Cooperative Minister Chandrakant Patil, who is considered close to CM and District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat.On whether he had managed to stage the ‘coup’ right under the nose of the likes of Jagtap and Landge, Sable smiled and reiterated that the final decision was taken by the CM.

Pointing out that he has been a disciplined soldier of the party and had put in his best efforts while campaigning for the civic polls, Nair said, “I have the support of all the leaders in the party…”. He refused to comment further. Meanwhile, party president Jagtap was not much forthcoming. “It is the party’s decision and we welcome it,” he said. On whether he felt let down by the CM, Jagtap refused to comment. According to sources, Jagtap had promised some leaders a nomination for the post of co-opted corporator. Sources close to him said Jagtap has been shaken by the CM’s move.

Mahesh Landge and his brother Kartik, who is also his spokesperson, were unavailable for comments. The Landge camp is likely to approach the CM, to apprise him of the brewing dissention among local leaders. BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar too tried to play down the ‘snub’. “It is the party’s collective decision to nominate leaders it thinks fit and we have accepted it,” he said. Kamtekar added that since there were too many claimants, it was left to the CM to take the final call.

