Pune: International healthcare conference from today

Patients' perceptions of the quality of healthcare is often influenced by the portrayal of doctors in cinema, said Dr Rajv Yeravdekar, dean, faculty of health and biomedical sciences, Symbiosis International University (SIU). It is vital to remove misconceptions about the role played by doctors, he added. "Many times, a diagnosis of pregnancy in a film is made just by checking the pulse or the minute a critically ill patient is brought to the hospital, the film shows how he is immediately taken to the operation theatre," he said.

Organised by the Symbiosis International University, SYMHEALTH 2017 will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on May 4. Alok Kumar, Advisor, NITI Aayog, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, director-general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will also be present on the occasion. Yeravdekar also pointed out that healthcare professionals typically tend to work in isolation and concentrate on providing clinical care by way of administering medications, injections and operating. They are, he said, not aware of the importance of good communication skills. Besides, they are also not updated on various healthcare IT solutions, including the numerous innovations that enhance the reach of healthcare delivery models, he added.

Another issue is how healthcare services has become a ‘soft tool’ to foster and cement international relations. The existence of international NGOs, such as the WHO, is a case in testimony. With globalisation promoting cross-border travel, a health problem of one country soon becomes the problem of another. The Indian medical diaspora in the Middle East, which forms the backbone of the manpower in the healthcare sector, is another example. The conference is a step towards forging new dialogues with various stakeholders of the healthcare community, both in India and abroad. It also brings in new perspectives from other fields, Yeravdekar said.

Around 1,000 to 1,200 healthcare professionals — from India and abroad — comprising professionals from diverse verticals of the healthcare sector, including domains of hospital & healthcare management, medico-legal systems, insurance, clinical research, healthcare IT professionals, general practitioners, specialists and doctors from allied health sciences, policymakers and administrators, representatives of the pharma sector, civil societies and private and public healthcare sectors will also be participating.

Sachin Pilot, member of parliament, Dr K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India, Dr Pradeep Krishnatray, director, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA, among others, are also expected to attend the conference.

