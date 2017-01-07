Pune: Inter-school science competition on January 7

A science group will conduct Kutuhal 2017 – an inter-school Science quiz competition – on Saturday, January 7 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research IISER.

This competition will be open to students of classes 8 and 9 in two phases – preliminary round and final round. This competition will provide a unique platform for students to showcase their thinking skills in scientific concepts. A total of 136 teams from 24 schools, including 3 PMC Vidyaniketans will be participating in the competition.

A special talk titled “A Short Talk on Long Molecules” by Professor Julia Kornfield, Professor of Chemical Engineering, CalTech, USA will be held after the preliminary round. Julia Kornfield studies polymer properties and develops a molecular understanding of them. Her group works on materials that find a wide variety of uses: from treatments for eye disease to preventing aeroplane explosions.