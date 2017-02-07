Pune techie murder: Accused assaulted by women group outside courtroom

Rasila Raju OP. Rasila Raju OP.

Bhaben Saikia, the accused in the murder case of Pune techie, Rasila Raju, was on Tuesday thrashed by a group of women belonging to Bhumata brigade, led by Trupti Desai, inside Shivajinagar court premises. The incident, which was captured on camera, happened just after the court had sent Saikia to 14-day judicial custody. When the police was bringing the accused outside the courtroom, he was attacked by the women group. They kept slapping the accused, shouting he is the murderer, as police tried to protect him.

Local police then detained at least 12 to 15 women attackers including Desai. They were released late in the evening. When contacted Desai said, “We thrashed the man who killed an innocent woman. When our entire political class is busy fighting over votes in civic elections and are doing nothing about the safety of women, we decided to send this message to them and to those who feel women are weak. We were detained by he police and we were released in the evening.”

Raju, a 25-year-old software engineer of Infosys was allegedly strangled to death by Saikia who was her office guard at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi. Raju, who hailed from Kerala, was allegedly strangulated with the help of a computer wire. The incident took place on the ninth floor of the Infosys building.

A case of murder has been registered against the guard after he was nabbed by the police at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.

