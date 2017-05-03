Pune: Indian Armoured Corps mark 79th Armour Day

ACCS, a premier training establishment of Indian Army, plays an important role in technical and tactical training of officers (Representational Image) ACCS, a premier training establishment of Indian Army, plays an important role in technical and tactical training of officers (Representational Image)

The Indian Armoured Corps celebrated the 79th Armour Day on Monday to commemorate the commencement of mechanization of India Cavalry Regiments. On May 1 in 1938, The Scinde Horse became the first Regiment to get converted to mechanised infantry unit with the first equipment being the Vickers Light Tanks and Chevrolet Armoured Cars.

The Armoured Corps Centre and School based in Ahmednagar celebrated Armour Day with fanfare and pride. ACCS, a premier training establishment of Indian Army, plays an important role in technical and tactical training of officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks, both for the Indian Army and Friendly Foreign Countries, has recently been presented with the prestigious President’s Colours.

On Monday, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial. Major General Praveen Dixit, Commandant of the establishment and other senior serving officers and veterans laid wreath to pay tribute to the martyrs.

