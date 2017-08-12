Pune: Inclusion of 11 villages in PMC affects 24/7 water supply project

The PMC has prepared a detailed project report for the implementation of the Rs 2,818 crore water supply project, which would ensure equitable and 24-by-7 supply to the city. (File photo) The PMC has prepared a detailed project report for the implementation of the Rs 2,818 crore water supply project, which would ensure equitable and 24-by-7 supply to the city. (File photo)

The proposed inclusion of 11 more villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by December has increased the civic body’s concern in implementing the 24/7 water supply project, as there has neither been an increase in water quota nor is there more money for the project. The PMC has prepared a detailed project report for the implementation of the Rs 2,818 crore water supply project, which would ensure equitable and 24-by-7 supply to the city. The civic body had planned to revamp the entire water supply network and install metres for the purpose.

“The inclusion of the 11 new villages is expected to increase the civic area by 80 sq km and population by 2.78 lakh. The PMC had demanded an increase in water quota for the civic body but there has been no communication from the state government on it,” said a civic officer. “The revamping of water supply and metering in the new area to be included in the PMC jurisdiction cannot be included in the project as the DPR is ready and would be implemented soon. If the new area has to be included in the project, then it would delay its implementation,” he said.

The PMC has made the provision of an outlet in the planned system to be included in the civic jurisdiction but has not planned for laying of pipelines or metre in these area, he added. Moreover, the expenditure of the project would increase and it would not be possible to manage it with the approved funds. “There have to be estimates prepared for the extension of the project in the new area. The PMC is raising funds for the project through municipal bonds for which the process has already been started,” officer said.

The civic body has been criticised by the irrigation department for drawing more water than the approved quota. The PMC has rejected the accusation. The PMC decided to lift water directly from the dam by pipeline so that the amount of water taken out can be measured through metres.

