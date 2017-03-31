Pune: In Rs 5,600 crore budget, civic chief proposes steep hike in property, water tax

Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar’s (third from right) budget proposes increased spending on public transport. Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar’s (third from right) budget proposes increased spending on public transport.

Puneites may feel the pinch of Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar’s budget, which has proposed a 12 per cent hike in property tax and a 15 per cent hike in water tax. The Rs 5,600-crore budget proposes increased spending on public transport, while expenditure in sectors such as health and solid waste management have been reduced. Kumar said the proposed hike was needed to fund the implementation of the 24×7 water supply scheme in the city.

The municipal commissioner’s budget comes at a time when the civic body is facing a budgetary deficit due to non-realisation of state government grants and dwindling collections from building permission fees. For the last financial year, Kumar had presented a Rs 5199-crore budget. Speaking to the media, Kumar said the slump in the real estate sector has hit the civic body’s collections. “As against the estimated collection of Rs 1,045 crore from building permission and professional fees till February-end, the civic coffers have seen an actual collection of only Rs 455 crore,” he said.

On government grants worth Rs 270 crore that are non-realised, Kumar said they would be received soon. The grants are expected from the state government in view of the shortfall post liberalisation of the local body tax (LBT), and refund of the 1 per cent stamp duty effected by the collector’s office. Kumar acknowledged that the revenue shortfall will affect some of the non-essential works undertaken by the civic body. The civic budget was presented in the backdrop of the imminent arrival of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is expected to shrink the tax net of the civic body.

While GST is going to be implemented from July 1, clear guidelines about the collection is yet to be released. In his budget speech, Kumar projected a tentative collection of Rs 1,720 crore from local body taxes, but also sounded a cautionary note, saying that after the implementation of GST, it might not be possible to meet the target. The civic chief opined that some portion of GST collections should be relegated to the civic body.

Kumar said the civic body aimed to collect Rs 400 crore in revenues from the proposed hikes in property tax and water tax. “Even if the tax hike is not carried forward, we are confident of meeting our targets as we are extensively expanding our net for property taxes by adding more properties in our taxation net,” he said. As per the norms, the commissioner’s budget has to be approved by the Standing Committee chairman, who is expected to present his budget early next week. The proposals of tax hike will have to be passed by both the Standing Committee and the general body, before they can be implemented.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now