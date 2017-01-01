Pune: In ‘cashless’ village, only 50 per cent have ATM cards

There are only two grocery stores in the village and both shop owners say that most of their customers don’t have ATM cards. (Source: Pameli Dey) There are only two grocery stores in the village and both shop owners say that most of their customers don’t have ATM cards. (Source: Pameli Dey)

About 25 kms from the main city of Pune, in Khed taluka, lies Pimpri Budruk. Earlier this month, the village was in the news for being the first one to go cashless in Maharashtra. With a population of approximately 3,000 people, Pimpri Budruk houses a majority of farmers, most aged 45 years and above. However, less than 50 per cent of the residents here have an ATM card. Almost none of them know how e-wallets operate and cash is their only mode of transaction. There are only two grocery/provision stores in the village and both owners admit they don’t have an ATM card and have never operated a POS machine.

Kamlesh Karnawat, owner of Nilesh Provision Store that doubles as a tea-shop, said he had applied for a POS machine about three weeks ago. “Officials at the bank told me to get one, so I applied. They haven’t explained the charges to me. If it can incur losses, I won’t take it. Besides, since the villagers don’t have ATM cards, what is the use of a PoS machine? I will bring it and just keep it here,” he said.

Jalindar Hole, owner of the only other grocery store here — Ganesh Provision Store, admits that he knows nothing about cashless transactions. “Usually the amount to be paid does not exceed Rs 100, since most villagers take groceries at the beginning of the month. For such small transactions, why should I get a POS machine?” he asked.

So why was Pimpri Budruk featured as a cashless village? The reason lies in a cashless village programme organised by the gram panchayat, in association with the Centre for Good Governance and officials of Bank of Maharashtra, at the beginning of December. Since all the villagers have bank accounts, they were trained in offline mobile banking system using the *99# option. A training that, villagers say, was forgotten in a couple of days and had not been used since the ‘event’.

Yogita Thakur, a clerk at the Gram Panchayat office who attended the programme, admitted that she hasn’t used mobile banking yet. Surprisingly, training was meant only for a few. Bharat Damodar Jagnade, who runs a small shop outside the Gram Panchayat office, said he was not invited for the workshop. “Only a few people went for it,” he recalled. There was also a plan to get POS machines for the village, but according to villagers, so far only one has been provided to the post office.

Sarpanch Ganesh Walunj said five machines will be installed soon, two of them at the grocery shops. When reminded that shopkeepers claim to have no knowledge of it and that most villagers have no ATM cards, he said, “We will get it and install it for the shopkeepers. As far as ATM cards go, most youngsters in the family have it. For others, we will apply and then train them. By now we would have been cashless but the project got delayed.”

Villagers, however, are skeptical. Raghu Baghvant Thakur, office bearer of Pimpri Budruk Karyakari Society, said the welfare society has filled forms for RuPAY cards of 820 villagers. “If you ask me, cashless transaction means the entire village has to be geared for it. From ration shop to grocery store, doctor to barber shop, everyone accepts only cash. This is a farmers village, most are illiterate. Majority are senior citizens who can barely operate bank accounts so cashless is a distant dream here,” he said.