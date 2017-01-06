Pune: IMA members meet Police Commissioner, arrested medical staff now fall under bailable Sec 304(A)

Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. Pavan Khengre Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. Pavan Khengre

Based on a plea made by the members of the Indian Medical Association pertaining to the arrest of three doctors and one nurse from Hadapsar, Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has agreed to change the charges from Section 304 (2) non-bailable to bailable Section 304 (A). The Indian Medical Association,, Maharashtra state President Dr Ashok Tambe and IMA Pune Managing Committee members along with Pune Doctors met Shukla on Thursday to demand this change as they pointed out that the section was wrongfully charged against the doctors.

The Hadapsar police had on Wednesday arrested three doctors and one nurse from a private nursing home at Gadital, Hadapsar under Section 304 (2) of IPC – punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Police had said 30-year-old Vidya Abhijit Kadam, a resident of Tukai Darshan in Phursungi, was taken to the hospital on August 4 last year as she complained of severe pain in her pelvic region. She died during the course of treatment the same day. Vidya’s husband, Abhijit, later registered a complaint with the Hadapsar police accusing the doctors of not ensuring appropriate care and treatment to her. He had held four doctors and two nurses responsible for her death. The medical fraternity, however, strongly felt that the charges applied were stringent. According to Dr Sagar Mundada, chairman of the youth wing of Indian Medical Association, the clauses were extremely harsh. Dr Dilip Sarda, newly-elected member of the Maharashtra Medical Council too pointed out that there are cases where patients can develop allergic reaction to a medication. These reactions are unpredictable and despite all medical efforts, can be fatal, Mundada further said.