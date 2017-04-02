Pune: ‘Illegal’ hookah parlour busted in Koregaon Park, offence filed against five

The Pune city police Crime Branch has busted an illegal hookah parlour being operated in a pent house hotel on the 13th floor of a building located in plush Koregaon Park area. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team — led by senior police inspector Nitin Bhosale Patil, assistant police inspector Dhananjay Kapre, sub-inspector Dinesh Patil — raided the hookah parlour on the 13th floor of Annexe Tower on the North Main Road in Koregaon Park around 11 pm on Friday.

The Police have lodged an offence against five persons who were caught smoking hookah at the spot and also the parlour operator Mohammed Yusuf Peer, resident of Vyankatesh Flora in Mundha, under sections of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production Supply and Distribution) Act 2003. The offence was registered at the Mundhwa police station. The police have seized 10 hookah pots and flavours worth Rs 6,250 during the raid.

