Pune: IAF staffer booked for molestation

An Air Force Police officer at Air Force Station in Lohegaon has been booked for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old girl on April 16. According to police, Air Force officials have said an internal inquiry has been initiated after which the accused will be handed over to police.

The incident took place on the night of April 15, when the complainant had gone to Kalwad Vasti near Air Force Station to meet a friend. She was accompanied by a male friend who was riding the bike. At a secluded spot, their bike ran out of fuel. A patrolling vehicle of Air Force police found the duo pushing the bike.

According to the girl’s complaint, the Air Force Police officers asked the duo to show their identity documents. Since neither had any identification documents, they asked the two to come with them to a civil police chowky for identity verification. The girl has said in her complaint that on the way to the chowky, one of the officers allegedly molested her.

