Pune: Hundreds of birds, insects losing habitat due to tree felling, experts

Last week, early on Friday, four trees were felled by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities, followed by felling of another nine on Monday.

What’s common between the 13 trees?

They were full-grown, over 100 years old trees and were habitats of a variety of birds and insects. The PMC’s action has not only resulted in the loss of habitat for hundreds of birds and insects but has also added to the degenerating climate of the city, said experts.

“The trees were very important from an ecological point of view. They had housed many birds and a variety of creatures. First, the authorities cannot take a decision to cut such huge trees without consulting the experts and planning accordingly. They did not even have an alternative plan for plantation ready. What is also questionable is their call of cutting the trees at night,” said Swati Gole, chairman, Ecological Society.

According to bird watcher and wildlife researcher Dharmaraj Patil, trees are a nesting and roosting site for birds and thus are important for the breeding biology of local birds. A full-grown neem tree, he said, is a habitat of nearly 20 species of birds, in addition to various types of insects. Other than nesting and roosting, the birds also use the trees for food and perching, he added.

“Survival of any wild species depends on its breeding range. In cities, there are scattered pockets of species population which keep interbreeding with each other thus maintaining the genepool of that species healthy. These populations are connected to each other through roadside trees, bushes etc. Such trees/bushes act as mini-corridors. In absence of these, many species would get locked within such disconnected population leading to inbreeding within singled out pockets. Inbreeding further leads to extinction of the species,” added Patil.

Green activists in the city have been protesting since Friday, following the felling of four trees by the PMC.

Members of Area Sabha Association of Pune (ASAP) sat through the night in front of Kasturba Vasahat on Saturday and Sunday to guard the trees, only to find nine trees felled on Monday morning.

Madhav Gadgil, renowned ecologist and environmentalist, expressed his concern on PMC’s action. “I feel sad with this development. I have grown up seeing beautiful trees across the city, especially banyan trees that added to the beauty of the city and its climate. But it’s no more the same. With the growth of the automobile population on one hand and cutting down of trees on the other hand, life in the city is becoming less and less pleasant and nightmarish. By cutting down trees, if authorities think they will be able to convert the city into something better, I have serious doubt on their thought,” he said.

‘Funeral’ for trees

To protest the felling of trees, activists organised a ‘condolence meet’. A ‘funeral procession’ of the ‘departed souls’ (trees) was carried out from Omkareshwar Temple to PMC building Tuesday. Just like a dead body, a branch of a tree was wrapped in a white cloth and placed on a stretcher, which was lifted by four people. One of the members could be seen walking in front of the procession, carrying an earthen pot with fire in it. Another walked with incense sticks meant for performing last sites. An activist could be seen carrying a large black umbrella, which read ‘Vriksha Gele, Chhatra Gele – Shokakul Punekar’ (Tree gone, shelter gone – Mourning Puneites).

