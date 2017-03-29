Pune: Hotter summer ahead, warns IMD

With the heatwave expected to affect more regions in and around central Maharashtra and Vidarbha in the next two to three days, day temperature in the city is expected to continue to hover around 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the city recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, the hottest day so far for this season. The heatwave continued to prevail over these parts for the third consecutive day, with officials at the India Meteorology Department (IMD) issuing an alert on Tuesday.

“Under the influence of prevailing winds and clear sky conditions over north-west and central India, maximum temperatures may rise by two – three degrees Celsius in the next two-three days,” read the alert. “The winds blowing from the northern states, where heatwave is prevailing, is affecting the days along Maharashtra,” said a senior official at IMD,Pune. Vidarbha continued to sizzle on the day, as all the stations continued to record day temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.

