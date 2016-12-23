Pune: Hit by speeding car and dumped at vacant land, ‘missing’ senior citizen dies

An investigation by Pune city police has revealed that a senior citizen from Erandwane, who went missing on December 7, died on the same day after he was hit by an unidentified car and dumped at an isolated spot. Police have identified the deceased as Ramchandra Kondiba Tonde (60), who was a resident of Laxmi Apartment in Erandwane. Tonde was hit by a car near Mantri Park in Erandwane at 3.45 pm on December 7, said police.

Watch what else is making news

According to police, the driver of the car pretended to take Tonde, who was lying in a pool of blood, to the hospital. Instead, he allegedly dumped the severely injured Tonde on a vacant piece of land near the Country Club in Undri. Tonde died as he didn’t receive any medical treatment, said police.

Meanwhile, Tonde’s family lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Alankar police station. After the body was found, a case of accidental death was registered and further investigation confirmed that he had died after he was hit by a speeding car.

A case with charges of negligent driving and destroying evidence has been lodged against the unidentified driver.