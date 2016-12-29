Pune: Hindutva outfits outraged at Sunburn taking stage in village that banned liquor

The event started on a private land in Kesnand village on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) The event started on a private land in Kesnand village on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

Hindutva outfits Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti (HJS) have slammed the state government for allowing Sunburn Festival to be held in Kesnand village, which had, on August 15, 2007, passed a resolution to ban liquor. The event started on a private land in Kesnand village on Wednesday and will go on till December 31. Earlier, BJP MLA and state Tourism MInister Jaykumar Rawal had said that his ministry has provided “non-financial support” to the festival.

During a press conference, HJS spokesperson Ramesh Shinde and Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Abhay Vartak said it was a “shame” that the government was supporting the festival, where alcohol will be consumed openly within the village limits, when liquor was banned there in 2007.

Activists of the two organisations also circulated a copy of the resolution passed by the Kesnand Gram Panchayat.

“Besides the consumption of alcohol, there are other serious issues that we had highlighted while protesting against the festival, which is against Indian culture. As of today, the Kesnand Gram Panchayat has not given its No Objection Certificate for the event. Most of the local residents have opposed it. Activist Sandip Bhondve of Sambhaji Maharaj Palkhi Sohla has demanded permission to go on a hunger strike at the spot, but police have issued a notice to him,” said Vartak.

Ganesh Kalbhor, president of the Disc Jockey Association in Pune, also had some questions about the festival. “Pune rural police have not given us permission to play music, even during local events like marriage celebrations. In response to my RTI application in June this year, rural police have said no DJ sound system owners have been given permission to play music in its jurisdiction between January 1, 2015 and June 1, 2016. Then why have police given permission to play loud music at the Sunburn Festival? Is the law different for Sunburn organisers?”

Meanwhile, HJS spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said the organisation has approached the Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities to know if organisers of the festival had taken permission for using high-intensity beam lights. “We had a meeting with Wing Commander Sanjay Sharma of the ATC. He said Sunburn organisers have not even applied for such a permission. As per rules, high-intensity beam lights are not allowed within close vicinity of the airport, and Kesnand village is located only a few kilometres from the airport. Many such high-intensity beam lights will be used in the festival,” said Shinde.

The activists also said they would continue their fight against the festival in “democratic ways”. Meanwhile, the state excise department confirmed that permission has been granted for the consumption of liquor at the festival venue.