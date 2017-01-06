Pune: High-Energy Material Research Lab takes steps to revise QMS rating

High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pune has initiated the process of moving towards revision of Quality Management System rating to ISO 9001:2015, from the current ISO 9001:2008, said a press release issued through the Defence PRO.

HEMRL is a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), dealing with development of wide spectrum of high energy materials. ISO 9001: 2015, is oriented towards complex processes of research involving challenges and risks. As a first step, to make senior officers and management officials from the laboratory familiar with new QMS, SD Kakade, a management representative, conducted a one-day awareness training programme on Thursday, the release said.

HEMRL Director KPS Murthy inaugurated the programme and released a booklet titled Guidelines for ISO 9001: 2015. Earlier, the lab had geared up its Quality Management System (QMS) to meet the revised versions of ISO standards during 2000 and 2008 and met all the quality standards while carrying out its research and development activities. The lab is presently certified for ISO 9001:2008 which is valid up to October 2017.