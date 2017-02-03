Pune Heritage Festival inaugurated

Written by Prajakta Dhapte | Pune | Published:February 3, 2017 2:57 pm
The inaugural ceremony for the 6th Pune heritage festival was held on February 2 at the YASHADA premises. A symposium on urban heritage was organised as a part of the ceremony.
Over 28 venues in the city have been finalised for the Pune Heritage Festival which will consist of several activities for residents like cultural workshops, heritage walks and exhibitions. The festival will cover a period of 10 days from February 3 to 12.