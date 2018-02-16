Pune Heritage Festival: Finale dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji, performances on 26 stories in Shivabushan

The ‘Curtains up festival of Theatre’, a three-day fest, kicked off Thursday with Beastly Tales, a collection of poems and short stories performed by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Heeba Shah and Kenny Desai, at Phoenix Marketcity. (Express Photo by Mohin Sawant) The ‘Curtains up festival of Theatre’, a three-day fest, kicked off Thursday with Beastly Tales, a collection of poems and short stories performed by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Heeba Shah and Kenny Desai, at Phoenix Marketcity. (Express Photo by Mohin Sawant)

The finale of the Pune Heritage Festival on Sunday will include a drama, theatre and cultural performance on 26 historical stories about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, mentioned in city-based historian Ninad Gangadhar Bedekar’s book Shivabushan. The seventh edition of the festival started on February 10 and is hosted by NGO Janwani. It consists of 64 events planned over a period of nine days, including heritage walks, freedom trails, bazaar tours, guided bus tours to heritage spots, exhibitions of rare books and quiz competitions.

“Most people think history is something to be read in books and understanding of heritage is limited to crumbling down structures. The Pune Heritage Festival is striving towards broadening the vistas to present heritage as a living, breathing entity. The festival is a large effort to spread awareness, visibility and greater sensitivity towards heritage conservation in Pune. The aim is to generate civic pride and a sense of belonging through better appreciation of Pune’s natural and cultural heritage,” said festival curator Mugdha Yelkar Kekre.

The events have been divided into five themes — Built, Natural, Cultural, Food and Educational. Explaining the choice of event for the finale, festival curator Mugdha Yelkar Kekre said it is important to Pune’s heritage. Festival organisers said that Kavi Bhushan, an Indian poet at the court of the Bundeli king Chhatrasal and the Maratha king Shivaji, mainly wrote in Braj bhasha interspersed with words from Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian. “He first met Shivaji when the latter visited Agra to meet the Emperor Aurangzeb; thereafter, Bhushan became a supporter of Shivaji. Bhushan presented many of his poems on the occasion of the grand coronation of Shivaji — many of these poems are still remembered in Maharashtra. One such poem is ‘Shivbavani’, which was written about Shivaji. Pune-based historian Ninad Bedekar also specialised in research about Shivaji and had extensively studied the writings of Kavi Bushan and brought them to us in his book — Shivabushan,” a press release stated.

Among the events on Friday are a heritage walk on Laxmi Road from 7 am to 8 am, a repeat of last year’s popular bus tour ‘Flirting with Rocks’ from 7am to 7 pm, an exhibition of rare books and manuscripts at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute from 10 am to 5 pm, a paper conservation workshop from 4 pm to 5 pm and a bat spotting walk from 6 pm to 8 pm at MES Abasaheb Garware College.

Among the events planned on Saturday include a ‘Pawana Dam and Potholes’ tour from 8 am to 5 pm, a historic map making workshop at Nukkad Cafe from 4 pm to 8 pm. This year’s event line up includes walks covering freedom trail, heritage walk and bazaar walk, nature trails like Muthai river walk, butterfly and bird walk, conservation walk on Baner hill and tree walk. For the foodies, food walks, snack walks and also food hunts were organised while a plethora of workshops were on offer from activities like sketching, photography and role play in storytelling. Bus tours including visits to Bhor and Malhargad were offered besides a return of previous year’s popular quiz ‘Jajwalya Abhiman’, a quiz for parent — child team.

