Pune: Heatwave to continue till April 20, says Met dept

Brace yourself this summer as severe heat is here to stay for yet another week. Lohegaon reported 42 degrees on Sunday, making it the hottest day for the city this season. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued an alert as weather experts are expecting heatwave conditions to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha till April 20.

The next two days will be hot for Pune, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Sangli, Satara and Nashik, when the day temperatures would be around 42 degrees Celsius. Thereafter, the intensity of heatwave over these cities will subside, the Met officials stated.

“Severe heatwave prevails across the neighbouring states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Winds blowing from these regions are influencing day temperatures and soar to such a large extent,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Twelve states in the west, central and north India are currently reeling under heatwave conditions which are expected to last till Friday.

Vidarbha remained the hottest region in the state on Sunday, with day temperatures touching 46 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri and Nagpur. Similar temperature figures are expected to be clocked in the coming days as well, warned IMD authorities.

Konkan, however, remained cooler on the day, with temperatures hovering over 35 degree Celsius. Such temperatures are commonly observed during the early days of May but this year, severe heat is being experienced in mid-April itself.

Additionally, making this summer unbearable is warmer than usual nights. Minimum temperatures recorded at some places were found to be inching towards 30 degrees Celsius, taking the discomfort factor to its peak.

Buldhana (28.6 degrees Celsius) , AKola (27.7 degrees Celsius) , Jalgaon (24.5 degrees Celsius) Pune (22.1 degrees Celsius) experienced warm day.

