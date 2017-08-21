Pune: Heart transplants give new lease of life to two

Representational Image Representational Image

A 13-year-old girl, who had suffered a heart failure, got a second chance at life when doctors performed a heart transplant at Fortis Hospital in Mulund on Sunday. The transplant was followed by another one: of a 22-year-old boy who was declared brain dead after suffering a fall while breaking the “Dahi Handi” at a programme in Surat.

Dr Anvay Mulay, head of the cardiac transplant team at Fortis hospital, performed the heart transplant. Pune-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Jadhav performed the paediatric heart transplant. The girl was on her death bed, said Dr Jadhav, adding that the donor heart was from a 47-year-old woman in Mumbai, who had suffered Intracranial Bleed. Upon declaration of brain death, immediate family consented for heart and liver donation. Dr Anvay Mulay, head of Cardiac Transplant team at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, conducted the transplant.

The second transplant was enabled by a donor from Surat. Admitted at New Civil Hospital, Surat, the 22-year-old male had a fatal fall during Dahi Handi celebrations and was subsequently declared brain dead. His brother consented for his liver, heart and kidneys’ donation. The heart recipient was a 16-year-old female from Malegaon, who had suffered from Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

