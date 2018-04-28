Pune: Gyms in KCB in the dock for ‘operating illegally’

Gyms given one-month deadline to submit valid documents, renew contract (Representational image/Files) Gyms given one-month deadline to submit valid documents, renew contract (Representational image/Files)

The future of five gymnasiums run by the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) is in limbo, after officials noticed that they were repeatedly flouting rules. The gyms have either been operating without valid lease agreements or the owners have failed to produce valid documents to operate the facilities.

In a board meeting Friday, KCB president Brig Dhiraj Mohan slammed the mismanagement and gave an ultimatum to the gym operators. He ordered the gyms be sealed until all mandatory documents and required standards set by KCB were adhered to.

One gym, operating in the Range Hills locality of the board, was sealed right away as board member Vaishali Pahilwan of Ward No. 6 sought legal action to be initiated against the gym running in her ward.

KCB has reminded gym operators to submit documents and renew their contracts.

Khadki has produced several national and international-level sportspersons including hockey player Dhanraj Pillay. Gyms and health clubs are important here, even for budding athletes who are dependent on those that charge a nominal fee monthly. For instance, a gym in KCB offers its services at Rs 300 per month.

A detailed report prepared by Colonel A S Katiyar, nominated board member of KCB, was tabled at the meeting. The report said the gyms were operating with lease agreements that had expired, in some cases at least five years ago. In other cases, the gym owners could not produce valid identity proofs while some others had no records of their customers.

“This matter has been long due and all gym owners were asked to submit obligatory documents to the board. The gyms cannot function in this ad hoc manner and a committee will be constituted to decide further course of operations,” said Mohan.

Heated arguments and protests followed the board president’s announcement, after which a majority of KCB board members, who did not approve of the decision, walked out of the meeting. The members who walked out of the proceedings included Suresh Kamble, Kartiki Hivarkar and Kamlesh Chaskar, and Vice President Abhay Sawant. This stalled further discussion for at least half an hour.

Later, the matter was reconsidered and Mohan directed that all health clubs to submit valid documents within one month, and threatened to initiate legal action of temporarily sealing the gyms.

According to Sawant, KCB officials never demanded documents for any kind of renewal. To this, another nominated member replied, “It is obligatory that after the operations tenure expires, the owner has to renew the permit in order to continue operations,” adding that repeated defaulters be sought for flouting the norms and be penalised appropriately.

Kamble, the senior most board member, said, “We cannot accept this step as it will have serious impact on the users of the gyms, including young players and students, who come from humble backgrounds. Khadki is known to have given birth to top-class sportsmen.”

