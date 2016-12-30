Pune: GRP seize Rs 25 lakh in new notes from two passengers

Police display the new notes seized from the duo. (Source: Express) Police display the new notes seized from the duo. (Source: Express)

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune, have seized Rs 25 lakh in cash, in new Rs 2,000 notes, from two passengers travelling from Varanasi to Pune in the second-class AC compartment of Dnyanganga Express on Thursday morning. The GRP have identified the suspects as Manish Umashankar Dwivedi (36), a resident of Shivnagar Colony, Bhulanpur in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh and Pramodkumar Mevalal Jaiswal (24), a resident of Nuri village in Chandoli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The “suspicious movement” of the duo, on platform number 2 of Pune railway station, attracted the GRP’s attention, which nabbed them. When the GRP conducted searches, they found Rs 25 lakh in new currency notes in the duo’s possession.

The two were detained for questioning after Dwivedi and Jaiswal could not produce any satisfactory documents to explain the cash. Railway police informed the income tax department about the seizure, after which the IT department took the duo in their custody.

Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector, GRP, Sanjay Satav said, “They told us that they got the cash from a company named Ganga Papers India Limited in Uttar Pradesh. Suspect Pramodkumar Jaiswal claims to be an employee of the company, while Manish claims to be Jaiswal’s aide. The IT department is investigating the case to ascertain why they were carrying such a huge amount by train from Varanasi to Pune.”