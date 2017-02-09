Pune group wins CM’s Banner for best NCC in Maharashtra

THE PUNE Group of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has won the prestigious Chief Minister’s Banner for the best NCC Group, 2016, in Maharashtra. The banner is awarded to the units that excel in various competitions, training camps, national games and Republic Day parade. NCC Directorate of Maharashtra held its annual Banner Day event on Tuesday at the Army Ground in Colaba, Mumbai. Rear Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Flag Officer Commanding of the Maharashtra Naval Area, was the chief guest and also reviewed the Guard of Honour.

Watch What Else is Making News



While the group won the award for best NCC Group, the Mumbai University Banner was awarded to Birla Science and Commerce College, Kalyan, and the SNDT University Banner was awarded to SNDT College, Churchgate.

The best unit in the state directorate is adjudicated based on the performance of individual units in shooting competitions, participation and performance in NCC camps, national games and various social service activities throughout the year.

At the commencement of the parade in Colaba, Major General DS Gill, Additional Director General (NCC), Maharashtra, spoke about the achievements of the Maharashtra Directorate. He further congratulated the NCC Maharashtra Contingent at the Republic Day Parade Camp for winning the runners-up trophy, among 17 all-India directorates, contesting for the Prime Minister’s Banner.

Rear Adm Mahindru lauded the cadets and complimented the Maharashtra Directorate for their dedicated efforts towards imbibing self discipline, community-building and esprit-de-corps among the cadets.