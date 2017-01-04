Pune: Grey-headed Canary-flycatcher visits Chinchwad for the first time

Canary-flycatcher, spotted by Umesh Vaghela at Chinchwad. Canary-flycatcher, spotted by Umesh Vaghela at Chinchwad.

A winter migratory bird, Grey-headed Canary-flycatcher, visited Chinchwad for the first time. Bird watchers Prashant Pimpalnerkar, Pradeep Khaire, and Ornithologist Umesh Vaghela recently sighted it.

“Every year during the winter season, many migratory birds come to stay here from different countries of Europe, Siberia, Russia, Magnolia and Himalayas,” said Ornithologist Umesh Vaghela.

There permanent habitat often faces scarcity of food due to heavy snowfall during winters. So, when the mercury goes below 0 degree Celsius, they have to migrate.

India is comparatively warmer than those countries so this their top choice.

The presence of Grey-headed Canary-flycatcher has never been recorded before in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Ornithologists have been keeping records of birds in Pimpri-Chinchwad area since 2007.

Canary-flycatcher is a tiny bird of just 9 cm, which migrates directly from the Himalayas to the northern belt of Maharashtra during winters. It is insectivorous and stays in dense forest areas, it gives out sweet and pleasant whistling call. The sighting of this bird had been recorded only in the western ghats and it is rarely seen in some areas of Maharashtra.