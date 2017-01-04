Pune: Govt’s selfie drive fails to click with schoolteachers

As January 2 marked the first Monday of 2017, most teachers said that they ‘found the exercise frivolous’ and did not do any such thing. (Illustration: Manali Ghosh) As January 2 marked the first Monday of 2017, most teachers said that they ‘found the exercise frivolous’ and did not do any such thing. (Illustration: Manali Ghosh)

THE much-spoken about ‘selfie’ initiative of the government that was introduced to reign in the drop-out ratio in Maharashtra schools seems to have not really gone well.

While schoolteachers in Maharashtra were expected to take classroom pictures in groups of 10 students each and upload into the SARAL (school tracking database) on first two Mondays of 2017, most teachers say they did no such a thing and the state education department authorities too have no figures to indicate how the move has been received.

As January 2 marked the first Monday of 2017, most teachers said that they ‘found the exercise frivolous’ and did not do any such thing.

Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, assistant teacher at Vidya Vikas Vidyalaya, Sahakar Nagar, said that none of the teachers in his school did any such thing. “It was not a very sensible idea anyway. The education department is not addressing issues that matter and instead, are coming up with frivolous things for us to do. Why should we take selfies? Many schools today have biometric attendance, mid-day meals are served in schools and students’ records can be checked there. Besides, all schools take daily attendance. So what is the big idea behind selfies?” said president of Maharashtra State Private Teachers and Administrative Federation, Pune District.

Chandrakant Mohol, secretary, Pune City Headmaster Association and headmaster of Gosavi Vidyalaya, said that such GRs lead to teachers stopping their work and indulging in unnecessary activities. “Already teachers are overburdened and then, the government keeps coming up with such ideas. Not even five per cent teachers must have taken selfies,” he said.

The situation in state and corporation run schools, where the drop out numbers are said to be the maximum, remained more or less the same.

Deepak Mali, secondary education officer, PMC, said that he was gathering data of schools where selfies were taken. However, when IE spoke to principals, they denied taking selfies.

Suman Memane, principal, Veer Netaji Palkar School, Ghole Road said, “No instructions came from education board. It (GR) is not for us.”

Kirti Sthawarmath, principal of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar (92-B), Aundh said that no reminder was sent to the school and hence, they didn’t take selfies.

Meanwhile, Govind Nandede, director of primary education, Maharashtra too couldn’t give specific details on the number of teachers who took selfies. “Once they take selfies, they have to upload into the SARAL database. From there, we will be able to monitor. So far, the report has not been generated on how many teachers took selfies. However, we have not received a word from any teachers or organisations about having not participated and hence, we presume all took selfies,” he said.