Pune: Girls from orphanage to take part in fashion show

At an upcoming fashion event to be held on May 13, seven girls from Maher Ashram, an orphanage, will walk the ramp alongside models. The fashion show titled ‘You are special’ has been organised by Media Brewing Company to raise funds for the orphanage which houses 2,000 less-fortunate ones including orphan girls, abandoned children, homeless adults and physically-challenged people. ‘You are special’ will be held at The Westin Hotel, Koregaon Park, at 7 pm.

“We wanted to help Maher in the work that they are doing. The fashion show gives an opportunity to girls to work with professional models and interact with other professionals from the industry. The initiative will provide exposure to the young adults,” says Supriya Phadtare, a representative of Maher from Media Brewing Company.

The girls have been practising their segment for two to four hours every day for a week now. “Our ma’am told us about the fashion show two weeks ago. It feels great that we are getting this chance,” says 18-year old Pooja Dagdu from Maher, a participant in the show.

Chaitanya Gokhale is grooming the girls on how to walk, pose, and relay their personality to the audience through their expressions.

“The whole training process primarily aims at making the girls comfortable on the ramp,” says Phadtare.

Actress Sonali Kulkarni will also walk the ramp at the show. It is being choreographed and directed by Gokhale, and will also feature a live band, Joydham, and dance performances by Myst Performing Arts.

