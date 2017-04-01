Pune girl Divya Dhayal becomes national archery champion

Divya Dhayal Divya Dhayal

Divya Dhayal (15), a student of Army Public School, became national archery champion by winning 37th Senior National Archery Championship held at Faridabad, Haryana, from March 26 to 30. Divya won both individual gold medals in compound category and also mixed team.

Interestingly, the young archer overtook all experienced players with ease to attain the top position. Pravin Jadhav of Pune got individual bronze medal in recurve category. Last week, Divya represented the country in Asia Cup held at Bangkok where she missed the bronze medal by a whisker.

