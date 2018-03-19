Pune gets relief from heat; MeT office says more rains likely during the week

Light to medium rain was reported in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon. Rajesh Stephen Light to medium rain was reported in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon. Rajesh Stephen

Thunder and light rainfall returned to the city on Gudi Padwa that was celebrated on Sunday, giving a pleasant start to the Maharashtrian new year. Most parts of the city received rain accompanied by thunder and lightning that started a little after 4pm and lasted for over an hour. For most time of the day, humidity levels surpassed the normal making it a rather humid day. Gusty winds and cloudy conditions led and the city recorded 2.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30pm on Sunday. The maximum temperature fell to 33.4 degrees Celsius, below the normal mark.

Large parts of Madhya Maharashtra had been reporting windy and cloudy conditions since Saturday due to the influence of an existing low pressure system lying between Lakshadweep and south Madhya Maharashtra. On Friday, rainfall recorded at Kolhapur was 13mm. It also affected the hot weather conditions, as the maximum temperatures recorded towards the end of last week dipped considerably. On Sunday, the system had further weakened and remained positioned close to south of Konkan.

“Although low pressure will weaken and dissipate by Monday, areas in central Maharashtra and Marathwada will continue to experience thunderstorms and light rains for another two days. This, as moist easterly winds associated with a trough of low, extending from Comorin region till south Madhya Maharashtra, persists,” said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Stating that there would be a short break from parching heat that has prevailed since the beginning of the month across the state with the temperature rising to almost 40 degrees Celsius, the Met department has predicted more rain and cloudy conditions for this week. “Another weather system is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around mid-week, which will bring rains over Vidarbha,” the official said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App