Pune gets new server for 7/12 digitisation

The state govt has embarked on a drive to digitise land ownership records. The state govt has embarked on a drive to digitise land ownership records.

PUNE DISTRICT has been allotted a special server to update the online land records. Talathis of various villages in the district were staying awake till late at night to update the records because, they said, the work was difficult in the morning due to slow servers, and at night the load on the servers was lesser.

The Maharashtra government has embarked on a drive to digitise land ownership records and provide a land owner access to his or her 7/12 extract whenever they want it. The land title document is very important and it is widely used in rural and semi-rural areas — for identifying owners, for sanctioning agriculture and non-agriculture loans.

A Talathi working in Mulshi tehsil and a mother of a one-year-old, spoke on condition of anonymity of how she was pressed by her senior to update the records over the last two months while struggling to do her work during daytime due to the slow servers.

“I had no option but to wake up after midnight and do the work. The average time that one entry takes is about 10-20 minutes. During the day, it’s much longer and sessions often become invalid while you are still working on one document. The only option left is to try your luck during late night hours. You can imagine what it means for a person like me — a working woman and a mother. I could hardly get any sleep,” she said.

In Pune district alone, over 14 lakh land title documents are being digitised by 616 talathis and the work is expected to be completed by May 31.

Deputy Collector (Land Records) Monika Singh said Pune district was allotted a separate server from the ministry earlier this week. She said that it will not only ease the troubles that the talathis had to go through due to slow server speeds, but will also increase the speed of the digitisation project helping it to meet the set deadlines.

“We are getting a separate server for Pune district which will undoubtedly increase the speed of work. We have targeted to finish the digitisation in three talukas namely Pune city, Mulshi and Maval by the end of this month. All of these have over 90 per cent digitised documents. Digitisation in the remaining talukas will be complete by the end of May,” said Singh.

Singh said the overall percentage of digitisation for Pune district was 72 per cent, meaning 10.77 lakh 7/12 extracts have been updated online from a total of at least 14 lakh documents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now