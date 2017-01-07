Pune gets country’s first Leadbetter Golf Academy

Leadbetter is a legendary golfer, credited with setting up the modern golf instruction industry. Leadbetter is a legendary golfer, credited with setting up the modern golf instruction industry.

World-renowned golf coach David Leadbetter launched a new Leadbetter Golf Academy, the first one in the country, within city-based Oxford Golf Resort, an 18-hole private golf resort spread across 150 acres within a 1,000 acres township. Leadbetter is a legendary golfer, credited with setting up the modern golf instruction industry. His unique and holistic approach to the golf swing has helped countless tour professionals reach the pinnacle of the sport, including 21 major winners and 7 no. 1s around the world. Besides, his focus on teacher training and development has helped grow his network of elite coaches and academies across the globe.

The academy will provide expert tuition and coaching to all levels and ages of golfers. It offers Trackman 4, Balance Plates, K/Vest, Sam Putt Lab and Swing Catalyst Online Video Analysis for the learning benefits of golf students. Oxford Golf Resort will also offer night practice opportunities for golf enthusiast who finds it difficult to peruse their golfing passion due to time crunch.

Sharing his excitement at the launch, the golf icon Leadbetter said, “I congratulate the Oxford Golf Resort for hosting the academy with a view of honing and shaping the immense golfing talent present in India. Together, we aim to provide the best golf training in the country and assist all golfers— amateurs and professionals.”

Anirudh Seolekar, chairman, Oxford Group said, one of the objectives of the academy is to develop golf stars through a comprehensive, holistic junior programme – for grassroot levels and Get Golf Ready programmes for elite level coaching.