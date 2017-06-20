Pune gears up to celebrate International Yoga Day

Events at NIN started on June 19 and will continue till June 22, while SIU is planning a ‘pranayama’ session on Wednesday. Events at NIN started on June 19 and will continue till June 22, while SIU is planning a ‘pranayama’ session on Wednesday.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, several special events have been planned at educational institutions and yoga centres across the city. While marathon sessions of yoga already commenced at the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) from Monday, Symbiosis International University (SIU) is planning a unique session on ‘pranayama’ Wednesday.

Events at NIN started on June 19 and will continue till June 22. As part of the marathon sessions, a six-member team will teach differently-abled children, and members of geriatric centres and government institutes, said Professor Dr K Satya Lakshmi, director, NIN. “Yoga helps children and adults with various health issues, including autism, hypertension, mental illness. Research has shown that regular practice of yoga improves the condition of children dealing with mental illnesses. Our purpose is to make the audience aware about the benefits of yoga and naturotherapy, said Nitin Patil, state commissioner for persons with disabilities.

According to Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, SIU, yoga has a three-fold maxim: relaxing the body (through proper exercise – asanas), slowing down the breath (yogic breathing – pranayama) and calming the mind (positive thinking and meditation). All of this is the ideal medium to promote wellness. At SIU this year, the focus is on ‘prana’. Pranayama is simply being aware of one’s breath. Regulation of breath is the central principle of Pranayama and is considered one of the most powerful aids to meditation.

Each SIU campus will conduct a yoga session on June 21. A session will also be held for 150 international students at Symbiosis Society’s Ambedkar Memorial Hall, on Wednesday from 11 to 11.45 am. “As part of continued education/training this year, we will launch the ‘108-day Yoga Challenge@ Symbiosis’. This is a voluntary activity for staff and students. WhatsApp groups will be formed on each campus, wherein participants will be required to commit to doing yoga at least 20 minutes per day for six days a week for 108 days and record the same on the group. Those who live up to the challenge will be felicitated,” said Yeravdekar.

A mobile app will also be introduced, which will serve as a self-training guide for the volunteers. At Shriyog, yoga buffs practice it the Iyengar way in Hadapsar, Wanowrie and Camp areas. Founder Rajeshree Tupe, who has trained under late B K S Iyengar, Geeta Iyengar and Prashant Iyengar blends pranayama with Indian classical music and guides members to follow the lifestyle prescribed by ayurveda.

Rajeshree and team often conduct workshops at corporate houses and educational institutes. Rajeshree and her husband Sandeep Tupe have also set up a trust, Rajani Yog Foundation, to provide free yoga therapy to people dealing with several medical conditions. On International Yoga Day, Shriyog will conduct a free of cost yoga session at Magarpatta City, Amphitheatre, opposite Tower 4, between 7.00 and 8.30 am.

