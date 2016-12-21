Pune: Future of children still uncertain as some centres of Tree House playschool remain shut

A week after the row over playschool chain Tree House, confusion still prevails in some centres as parents continue to be in the dark about the future of the academic session. While parents in Mumbai had lodged an FIR against one of the Tree House centres last week, in Pune too, several of its preschools shut their doors for indefinite period without a prior notice, prompting parents to approach both the police and education authorities.

On Monday, a meeting was held between the principals of Tree House high schools and parents of some of the affected playschools where parents were promised that the school would not be shut down.

Watch what else is in the news

Vaibhav Innnani, whose child studies at the preschool in Salisbury Park, said, “The authorities of the high school have promised us that our children will be transferred to their Kondhwa branch after the Christmas break by January 3. They said no transfer fees would apply.”

Another parent said that principals of both Kondhwa and Karve Nagar high schools were present at the meeting. Dinesh Dhayarkar, whose kid studies at Bibvewadi branch in Todkar society, said, “We were assured that the school will continue till March. Principals told us that rents and dues will be cleared and teachers will be given salaries. In case any teacher doesn’t wish to work and their is unavailability of teachers, they will arrange for more from the main branches.”

Zelma Adam, principal, Tree House High School at Kondhwa, confirmed the assurance given to parents. “We had a meeting with the parents of the Bibvewadi preschool branch. We have promised them that in case of unavailability of teachers, we will send more. We will help them out academically and ensure that the children do not suffer. If the landlords of the playschools do not provide us their place we will bring the students to our Kondhwa branch.”

Sangita Rautjie, Principal, Tree House High School, Karve Nagar, refused to comment on the situation, saying, “I would request you to get in touch with the management of the preschool based in Mumbai.”

At some preschools, centre heads are confident of some positive action. Saloni Ranka, centre head at the Bhawani Peth branch, said, “The semester ended today (December 20). The management is trying to clear the debts and start the school in January.”

However, at a few centres, parents are still in the dark about the future of their children. Binita Mehta, whose child studies at the FC Road branch, said that the school has been shut for a week now. “I have no idea when it will open,” she lamented.

Meanwhile, some parents are pinning their hopes on the police. Deepali Dutta, whose child studies at Nigdi branch, said, “We have filed a complaint at the Yamunanagar police station. The owner of the place will not allow the school to run after Christmas if he doesn’t get the rent. I also spoke to a teacher there and she told me the management has promised to clear all the dues by January 2.”