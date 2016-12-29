Pune: From this year, SPPU to go digital with convocation ceremony

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold its 110th convocation ceremony on Friday, December 30, at 11 am. The degrees that will be awarded that day will also be uploaded on the university website at the time of convocation, so that students can later use it for verification purposes. Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar will be the chief guest at the ceremony. “From this year, the convocation ceremony will be organised twice a year, in December and March, as per UGC regulations,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Vasudev Gade.

He added, “All the degrees that will be distributed at the ceremony will be uploaded on the university’s official website at the same time, with the help of CDSL, which students can further use for verification purposes while applying for jobs or for higher education. We are also working on the digitalisation of all the records that we have until now.”

This is the first time that such a large database will be uploaded at the same time. From now, the degrees will be uploaded online on the day of the convocation, said the vice-chancellor. As many as 95,742 degrees, including 294 PhDs, 20,590 post-graduate and 75,152 graduate ones, will be distributed.

During the ceremony, Javadekar will also talk to students about “going cashless”, from 10 am to 10.45 am. The interaction will be conducted through the newly built e-content studio in the university, which will allow the Union minister to address the students of 600 colleges at the same time. The degrees will be distributed from 8 am to 4 pm, which will be halted between 11 am and 1 pm during the convocation ceremony.