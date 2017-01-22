Pune: Four passengers killed, many injured in private bus mishap, at Indapur on Pune-Solapur Highway

As many as four persons were killed and several others were left injured when a private tourist bus going from Hyderabad to Mumbai lost control and turned turtle at Indapur on the Pune-Solapur Highway around 6 am on Saturday. Police have identified the deceased persons as Shravan Kendre (25) from Dombivli, Vishal Gokul Lad (32) from Aurangabad, Ghanta Karnakar (32) from Hyderabad and Amirulla Bawavalli Khan (35) from Hyderabad.

Watch what else is making news:



Police said that four passengers identified as Pritesh Patel (35) from Ahemadabad, Rajesh Shitole (46) from Wagholi, Nilesh Mmilshete from Satara and Nilesh Ashok Golbole from Mumbai have received critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. About 12 more passengers were injured in the accident, but their condition was reported to be stable, said police.

Sandip Dhanawde (30), resident of Gurudham society in Raigad district, has lodged a complaint in this case at the Indapur police station.

Police said that the bus left Hyderabad around 10 pm on Friday and was going towards Mumbai. But after crossing the Sardewadi toll post in Indapur area around 6 am, the bus driver suspected to have lost control over the steering. The bus crossed road divider, collided with a pan shop and toilet near Hotel Raut on the roadside before it turned turtle, police said.

The impact was so severe that four passengers died on the spot. On receiving information, a police team led by inspector Sajan Hankare reached the spot. With the help of local residents, the police team rushed the injured persons to Indapur rural hospital for treatment.

Police said that deceased Kendre worked for a private company and had gone to Hyderabad for annual meeting with his colleagues. They had changed their plans to return to Mumbai by flight and boarded the private luxury bus, and met with an accident.