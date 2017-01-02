Pune: Four jumbos from Rambo Circus retire, rehabilitated

The elephants were bought from Kerala over 20 years ago. The elephants were bought from Kerala over 20 years ago.

The last few months have been quite eventful for the four elephants of Rambo Circus. While in May last year, they were confiscated by Animal Welfare Board of India and shifted to a private land owned by a city-based NGO, in June, they returned to the circus when a court granted it the interim custody of the elephants. In the first week of September, when one of them hit the streets of Bhosari causing chaos, the four had to be shifted to a private farmhouse in Shikhrapur in Junnar. Now finally, the four elephants — Anar (52 years), Nitya (22 years), Champa (36 years) and Saraswati (38 years) — have been retired from the circus and have been rehabilitated at a 160-acres land owned by a temple trust in Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Sujith Dilip, owner of Rambo Circus, said that from the past several months, the circus has been investing a lot of time and efforts in fighting legal battle for the animals of the circus and has suffered major financial losses, which has made maintenance of the elephants difficult which reached upto Rs 3 to 4 lakh per month for each elephant. He cites other problems too. “Also, shifting the elephants from one city to another for a performance is not an easy task. It is difficult for the elephants too. Recently, when we were going to perform in Karnataka, we could not get permission for the elephants. In the absence of that, we had to shift them to Shikrapur temporarily. After contemplating a lot of things, we took this decision. Since these four elephants have been with us for more than two decades and are like family members, we wanted them to lead their retired life in a natural environment,” said Dilip.

About six months ago, the circus got in touch with one Ghom Bahadur, the trustee of the temple in Jamnagar, who agreed to keep the elephants on the trust-owned land and sponsor their expenses. An agreement has been signed between the circus and the owner, according to which while the ownership of the elephants remains with the Rambo Circus, the elephants’ feed and medical expenses will be sponsored by the temple trust.

John Mathew, manager of Rambo Circus, said, “Seven mahouts, who took care of the four elephants at the Rambo Circus, have also shifted to Jamnagar. Besides, there’s an additional staff of three people and a veterinarian to take care of the elephants. The 160-acres land with a compound wall is full of teak-wood trees and has a huge pond too.”

Though it is only now that the four elephants have retired from the circus officially, Saraswati and Anar had stopped performing in the circus over a decade ago due to their old age. The four elephants were bought by the owner of Rambo Circus, P T Dilip, from Kerala-based circuses more than 20 years ago.

The elephants have different temperaments. While Nitya cannot stand Champa and Saraswati, and creates a ruckus if she is ignored, she quietly obeys the orders of her mother Anar. Interestingly, the four do not sleep the entire day and follow a unique sleeping pattern in the night.

The mahout informs that unless there is a complete silence in their surroundings, they do not go to sleep. And hence, generally after 1 pm, they retire. Just like in a jungle, one of them guards the herd at night while the three go to sleep. So who decides whose turn it is to guard? “It is Anar who is the decision-maker. And she gives a signal to any of the three by making noises and wagging her trunk towards one of them. The mahouts have observed this,” says Sujith, adding that though Saraswati and Champa were shifted to Jamnagar in September, Anar and Nitya moved two weeks ago as their transit permit was awaited.

“The four had been staying together from the last so many years. So, from the time Saraswati and Champa shifted, the other two would keep making loud noises. Now, the four are finally together and happy,” he adds.