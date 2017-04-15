Pune: Four die after car falls into Bhima river

Four people died after a car in which they were fell down from a bund into Bhima River at Mandavgan Farata village in Shirur area around 4.30 pm on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Ababsaheb Prahlad Jathar (27), Navnath Haribhau Pawar (30), Pratibha Navnath Pawar (26), all residents of Sadalgaon and Nanda Deepak Gaikwad (27) of Mandavgan Farata. The police said the victims were going from Kangaon village in Daund taluka towards Mandavgan Farata.

But the vehicle fell into the water from a Kolhapur type water bund constructed on Bhima river. Residents of local villages saw the incident and rushed to help the passengers. Villagers jumped into the river, but they could not save the people inside the car as all the doors of were locked.

Also, the hyacinth in the river water was creating hurdles in the rescue operation. Senior police officers including deputy superintendent of police Rajendra More, inspector Dayanand Gawade and others rushed to the spot. Crane service was used to remove the car and the deceased people out of the water. The dead bodies were sent to a rural hospital for post-mortem.

