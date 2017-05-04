Pune: ‘Former member’ of Ravi Pujari gang arrested with firearms

Rashmi Shukla Police commissioner, Pune Rashmi Shukla Police commissioner, Pune

The crime Branch of the Pune City Police has arrested a former member of the Ravi Pujari gang, who was found to be in possession of firearms. Asif Yusuf Khan (38) was arrested following a tip-off to Assistant Inspector Sunil Gawli.

A crime branch team, led by Inspector Satish Shinde, laid a trap and nabbed Khan near Zensar company on Kharadi Bypass Road, Chandan Nagar, Tuesday. During searches, the police team recovered one double-bore countrymade gun, one pistol, an empty magazine and eight live cartridges from his possession. A press release issued by the Crime Branch mentioned that Khan was earlier working with underworld don Ravi Pujari.

He was allegedly involved in firing on Bhumiraj builder in Navi Mumbai 2008. He was also involved in firing on Ekta Builder’s office in Kondhwa in 2008. He had also been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. After being released on bail in Kondhwa case two years ago, he again became active. A few months ago he left the Pujari gang and joined the Suresh Pujari gang along with his aide Sadiq Bangali. He has been booked in seven serious crimes in the past.

