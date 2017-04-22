Pune: Former colleague arrested for ‘harassing’ woman

Pune Police have arrested a former colleague of a woman working with an IT company in the city for allegedly harassing her by sending messages and making blank calls from an unknown cell phone number.

The suspect has been identified as Shankar Chandram Birajdar (25). The woman lodged a complaint in this case at the Deccan police station.

Police said the complainant and Birajdar worked together in a private company in the past, but the woman got a job at another IT company a few years ago.

There was no contact between the duo since then, but a few days ago, the woman started receiving messages with objectionable content from an unknown number. Initially, she ignored them believing it to be a prank by some of her friends, but later, as the messages increased and she also started getting blank calls from the number, she approached the police for help. Police traced Birajdar and arrested him from Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Thursday.

Police said that Birajdar procured a SIM card in the name of a woman. Police are probing the details of the documents he submitted for procuring this SIM card.

