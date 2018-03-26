Pune: Five-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs, dies

Sahil Bhutto Ansari. Sahil Bhutto Ansari.

A five-year-old boy was killed after he was bitten by stray dogs in Maan area of Hinjewadi on Sunday morning. The child was taken to a local primary health centre and later shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri where he was declared brought dead.

Hinjewadi police have identified the deceased as Sahil Bhutto Ansari. His family is originally from Bihar and had moved to Pune four months ago. The deceased boy’s father works at a construction site in Maan.

On Sunday morning, Sahil and his younger brother had been sleeping in their makeshift home. Around 7 am, the boys’ father woke up and went out to relieve himself. Sahil followed him. Later, the man returned home but Sahil did not. Based on the what the neighbours have told the police, some stray dogs attacked the boy while he was relieving himself. When the child tried to shoo them away, five-six dogs attacked him. Sahil was bitten multiple times on the thighs and calfs. An old woman staying nearby raised the alarm and Sahil’s father rushed to the spot.

The boy was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Maan, where according to his family members, the treatment was delayed as the doctor was not present. A nurse administered first aid, but as the bleeding did not stop, an ambulance was called to take Sahil to YCMH. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Police said two years ago, in a similar incident, a five-year-old boy, the son of a brick kiln worker, was killed after stray dogs attacked him while he was playing outside their house near Hinjewadi.

