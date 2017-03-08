Pune: Five-point agenda for women’s safety

Eighteen plays of two-minute each on women issues to be staged. Express Eighteen plays of two-minute each on women issues to be staged. Express

VANDANA CHAVAN, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Rajya Sabha member, on Tuesday talked about five initiatives that reflect on creating a safe environment for women. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a group of motivated women and girls under the leadership of Chavan have propelled five initiatives.

#SwachandiBharari: It is an initiative to build awareness among school-going girls by enlightening them on ways to address eve-teasing and sexual harassment at schools and homes.

#SafeSchools and #SafeCollegeCampus: This intiative has been taken up to curb such inhuman sexual acts.

#SafePublicPlaces: It collaborates with architecture and civil engineering organisations and institutes to further work on the planning and design of the city in a way which ensures complete safety.

#SafeWorkplaces for working women who need a medium of guidance and security

#HeForShe initiative: An initiative that would involve men too to join in the movement to empower women.