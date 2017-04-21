Pune: Fire brigade tended to 150 cases in 8 days

With mercury soaring in the Pune, the fire brigade has recorded as many as 150 incidences of fire in the last eight days, which included cases of short circuits leading to fires in households and shops, as well as cases of dry grass and garbage catching fire. Fire brigade officials said that the figures, though far higher than in other months, are not uncommon in summer.

“The main cause of these fires is the overheating of the electric systems leading to short circuits. Most of these were minor fires, but we anticipate the worst each time,” said an official, adding, “We have also recorded cases of dry grass and garbage catching fire. We appeal residents to report any incident of fire they come across to the fire brigade.”

