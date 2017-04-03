Pune filmmaker’s short film selected for Cannes

Prior to making Avyakta, he had worked as an assistant director with filmmakers like Amrut Satavalekar and Sachin Kundalkar. Prior to making Avyakta, he had worked as an assistant director with filmmakers like Amrut Satavalekar and Sachin Kundalkar.

Growing up, city-based Omkar Modgi (26) shared a non-confrontational and a complex bond with his father. Though it was filled with love and care, it remained unexpressed for a long time. However, gradually, the father-son bond strengthened and they came to understand each other, without the need for speaking regularly.

Modgi found this transformation, of an unresponsive obligation into an amenable relationship, very intriguing. “It took me on a journey within, where I found a special connect with it and I started working on the concept of Avyakta about two years ago. With this film, I aim to explore the layers that complete the unusual arc of this beautiful relationship,” said Modgi, whose maiden short film Avyakta (Unexpressed) has been selected for 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

The festival would be held from May 17 to 28.

Avyakta is the story of 14-year-old Aaditya, who shares a complex and awkward relationship with his father Shrirang — who runs a grocery store. Both of them are coping with the recent death of Aaditya’s mother Aarti, who was the only woman in the house and a bridge between them. The untimely demise of Aarti, increased their individual struggle with the daily chores and the gap between them. In a twist of fate, this father and son relationship found a new intimate meaning, which was the first step into bridging the gap between them.

The film was sent for Cannes by Modgi in January this year and he got a mail on this film getting shortlisted last month.

“I have been watching all types of films, especially award-winning festival films since a long time. Whenever I would come across details of awards won by a film or the festivals where it was screened, I used to imagine that one day even my film will run details of similar accolades. I had never imagined that I will get to experience that with my very first film. And hence, when I got a mail from Cannes, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” added Modgi, who hails from Pen near Mumbai.

He had shifted to Pune when he was in Class 12th and graduated in B Com from Symbiosis College. Later, he left his CA course in-between to follow his passion — films. Prior to making Avyakta, he had worked as an assistant director with filmmakers like Amrut Satavalekar and Sachin Kundalkar.

Avyakta features renowned theatre personality Aniruddha Khutwad and child actor Parth Bhalerao (14) of Bhootnath Returns and National award-winning Marathi film Killa. “Actually, the first draft of the script took me almost ten months to write. However, when I met renowned filmmaker Umesh Kulkarni, to take his opinion, he pointed out a lot of flaws in the script and guided me further. I decided to scrap the first version and wrote a completely fresh script, which I started in 2015 and was able to finish it in the beginning of 2016. The film was shot in a small village —Davdi in Rajgurunagar,” he said.

Given that the story is set in a grocery shop, run by a father-son duo, the young filmmaker worked at a local grocery store in Pune for four months.

On his plans post Avyakta, Modgi added, “I would like to explore the medium of films more and more. It will make me understand my voice and style — basically, what kind of stories I want to tell.”

