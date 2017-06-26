Pune: FDA, police raid food manufacturing unit, seize adulterated butter, ghee

The food manufacturing unit was being operated in Kondhwa. The food manufacturing unit was being operated in Kondhwa.

In an overnight joint action of the Pune division of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and police, a food manufacturing unit in Kondhwa was raided on Saturday and adulterated butter and ghee worth Rs 3.57 lakh was seized.

FDA officers and cops raided the food manufacturing unit, operated by Shersingh Rajput, Kesharsingh Rajput and Gangasingh Rajput in Gokul Nagar area in Kondhwa. A press note issued from the FDA said that 196 kg butter, 394 kg vegetable oil, 17.4 kg soybean oil along with ghee weighing over 1,000 kilogram, which are suspected to be adulterated, were seized.

The matter is now being investigated by the Crime Branch (unit 1) of Pune City police. Authorities said that ghee and butter were being adulterated with various oils at the raided unit.

