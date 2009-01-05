Pune FC,KSP,Bank of India enter last 16 at SAFT 2008

City’s Premier team Pune FC ,Karnataka State Police Bangalore,Jalandar’s C.R.P.F and last year’s winner Bank of India scored contrasting wins to make it to the last sixteen at the 4th edition of theLate Surendra Anand Invitational Football Tournament (SAFT) played at the CAFVD Sports Stadium,Kirkee.

In the second round matches played today Bank of India scored a 1-0win over Western Central Railways ,Bhopal who came in as a lastminute replacement for Young Brothers ,Mhow ,who were not allowedto play at the event as they did not get the clearance from the MPAssociation till late night yesterday .Pune FC the city’s premier football club ended the rumor mill thatthey would not be participating in the event by scoring a convincing 3-0 win over RCF,Mumbai ,while Karnataka State Police scored a 2-0 win over Aurangabad Marathwada ,with the help of Naim Shaikh ofAurangabad scoring a self goal .

Pune FC enjoyed a brilliant 10 minute session between the 27th and38th minutes scoring three goals forward and striker Kamal Thapa scored in the 27th min,Foreign players S. Gobin scored in the 31st min,while another foreign recruit Godson Odivaka scored in the 38th min to see their team through.

Pune FC will now take on New Globe Kamthi in the pre quarterfinals,tomorrow.

