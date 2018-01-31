Pune Fashion Street market a fire trap, needs relocation: Report

The fire safety audit of Fashion Street market was done following the Kamala Mills pub blaze in Mumbai. (Express File) The fire safety audit of Fashion Street market was done following the Kamala Mills pub blaze in Mumbai. (Express File)

“The Fashion Street market is a fire hazard” — In a damning fire audit report, authorities have said the market needs to be moved to an open space with sufficient exit and entry points. Following the Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai, Brigadier Rajiv Sethi, president, Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), had called for a fire safety assessment report at the congested Fashion Street market. The shops, lined cheek by jowl, mostly sell clothes, electronic items and bags.

The assessment was conducted by the Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Fire Brigade Superintendent of the PCB. The audit report says the market does not have sufficient exit points in case there is a fire and people have to evacuate. PMC’s Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said the market lacked sufficient space for fire engines or ambulances. “There have been three instances where our fire tenders were unable to reach the spot and it was difficult to douse the fire,” he said.

The report points out many shopkeepers use plastic curtains as partitions, which are hazardous in the event of a fire, and the narrow gangways made it difficult to move. There are stalls outside the market serving as cafeterias or hotels and use fuels like LPG and kerosene, the report says.

It recommends shopkeepers to refrain from using plastic material as curtains or roof covers and that cafeterias and hotels should not be allowed on the premises. The report says gangways/passages of proper width should be provided. The entrance gate width from north side (Mohammed Rafi Chowk towards MG Road) should be extended. Material should be kept outside the stalls and a “safe distance” kept between two stalls, it says. While underlining the need for an authorised electrician for the market, the report says loose electrical wiring should not be allowed in the market. “Every shopkeeper should keep one fire extinguisher and at least two fire hydrants,” Ranpise said.

The audit report found that some shops were being used as residences. A few have mezzanine floors for workers to stay at night, it says. Construction should be fire-proof, including a separate otta system with brick walls separating them and tin roof. These measures are required for fire prevention and safety, Ranpise said.

When contacted, Dr D N Yadav, CEO, PCB, told The Indian Express the report clearly says it was unsafe. “We will have to take action and table this report soon at the board meeting,” Yadav said.

