Pune: Experts call for brand building

Making a strong case for building of robust brands in local environs, Rajiv Mitra, managing director of Govind Milk & Milk products, called for advertisement professionals to stress on brand building. Mitra was speaking at the installation ceremony of Dinkar Shiledar, as the president of Regional Advertising Marketing Association (RAMA) in Pune on Thursday.

“Indian Premier League (IPL) is the prefect example of creation of a successful brand. It played upon on the concept of the reunion of two brothers — Mano and Ranjan — which led to the creation of ‘Manoranjan ka Baap’ — the IPL,” he said. Mitra also talked about an award-winning advertisement of a mobile phone company, which had carefully played on the slimness of the phone in an imaginary heartbreak scene.

“That brand might not have significant market share but the advertisement went on to win numerous international accolades. Shiledar, who is the CEO of Monaa Strategy, talked about the need to increase the base of RAMA. He further talked about the future course of RAMA, which will see the body venturing into several socially relevant works too. Veteran journalist Rambhau Joshi and eminent artist Ravi Paranjpe were felicitated at the occasion.

