Pune: Essay competition on voting process

IN A bid to make democratic processes smoother and cleaner, the state Election Commission has organised an essay competition on elections. “The state Election Commission to mark the 25 years of its formation would be holding an essay competition on five different topics related to election. The competition is open for all and citizens have to submit the essay by March 20 in the election office of civic bodies,” said PMC statement. The topics for the essay competition are ‘Measures for keeping a check on use of money, liquor and gifts in polls’; ‘Expectations from political parties while giving candidates, Steps to increase the voter turnout in the civic polls’, ‘Use of latest technology in elections and role of mass media’.

The first prize would be Rs 10,000 while the second and third best essays will get Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The participant is expected to write an essay in 1,500 to 2,000 words and write name, age, educational background, address, contact number and email along with the essay submission. There are 28,000 local civic bodies in the state.

