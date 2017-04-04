Pune: Engineering students found dead near dam

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 22-year-old boy and a 21-year-old girl, both students of an engineering college in Lonavala, were found murdered in the forest area near Bhushi Dam on Monday. Pune rural police said the bodies were found without clothes, with severe injuries on various parts. The girl was gagged, her hands and legs tied.

Police said the boy was from Songaon in Ahmednagar district while the girl was a native of Otur in Pune district. Both had gone missing on Sunday evening. Police said they received a call about two bodies being found in the forest area on the way from Indian Naval establishment INS Shivaji and the Air Force Station, Lonavala. A team from Lonavala town police visited the spot. A police officer said, “The two have injuries on the back of the heads, face and torso. The girl’s hands had been tied on the back side and she has been gagged.”

