Engineering paper leak: Two FIRs filed

Confirming that the leak of a first year engineering paper was reported by two colleges, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade said both colleges have filed police complaints about the incident. Both colleges have lodged complaints and police are still investigating the issue. A re-examination will be conducted for the paper, specifically for those centres which were affected by the paper leak,” he said. However, he had no comments when queried if the exam results would be delayed due to the re-examination.

The Indian Express had exclusively reported about the paper leak, when a first year electrical engineering question paper was discovered on a few student’s cell phone, nearly an hour before exams were scheduled to be held at MES’s College of Engineering.

While university officials were informed about the leak, the exam was held with the same set of question papers.

“In later investigations by university officials, it was revealed that the question paper was shared with a student of VIIT College as well. So, we asked the second college to file a complaint. As of now, no other college has been linked to the leak,” added Gade.